The Trailer For 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' Has Been Released

The first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run has been released - and it looks like its going to be one hell of a cinematic ride.

The film, slated to arrive in cinemas in May 2020, centres around SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom and the drama that follows when SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped.

On a mission to find Gary, SpongeBob and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.

As they navigate the delights and dangers on this hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

The rib-tickling trailer for the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob film features plenty of hilarity, action and surprising a cameo from Keanu Reeves.

SpongeBob and Patrick are back. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

The actor, who is currently enjoying a career renaissance partly due to his cameo in Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, plays Sage.

And it appears that his character doesn't just look like Sage, as he also gives Sage-like advice to SpongeBob and Patrick while on their quest to find Gary.

"Hello, call me Sage. I'm made out of sage and I am a sage so it works out pretty well," the actor says to a stunned SpongeBob and Patrick.

The rib-tickling trailer features a surprise cameo from Keanu Reeves. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Directed and written by Tim Hill, who also wrote 2004's The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, the film features the vocal talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Lori Alan (Pearl).

While excitingly Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina has joined the cast for the thrilling animated movie.

Originally the film, which was originally titled The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge, was slated for release in July 2020 but was moved forward to May 2020 - two less months to wait!

The new trailer comes a day after Paramount Pictures unveiled a brand-new poster for the flick. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)