TylaTyla
Skip to content
Advert

Latest

3 hours ago
'Line Of Duty' Fans Think They've Spotted A Major Spoiler

'Line Of Duty' Fans Think They've Spotted A Major Spoiler

Advert
3 hours ago
Woman Demolishes Three-Foot-Long Hot Dog And She's Our New Hero

Woman Demolishes Three-Foot-Long Hot Dog And She's Our New Hero

Advert

Most Popular

7 hours ago
Everything We Know About A Christmas Carol With Tom Hardy

Everything We Know About A Christmas Carol With Tom Hardy

Advert

The Trailer For 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' Has Been Released

The Trailer For 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' Has Been Released
Lisa McLoughlin in Entertainment

Published 

The first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run has been released - and it looks like its going to be one hell of a cinematic ride.

Advert

The film, slated to arrive in cinemas in May 2020, centres around SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom and the drama that follows when SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped.

On a mission to find Gary, SpongeBob and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.

As they navigate the delights and dangers on this hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

The rib-tickling trailer for the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob film features plenty of hilarity, action and surprising a cameo from Keanu Reeves.

SpongeBob and Patrick are back. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
SpongeBob and Patrick are back. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Advert

The actor, who is currently enjoying a career renaissance partly due to his cameo in Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, plays Sage.

And it appears that his character doesn't just look like Sage, as he also gives Sage-like advice to SpongeBob and Patrick while on their quest to find Gary.

"Hello, call me Sage. I'm made out of sage and I am a sage so it works out pretty well," the actor says to a stunned SpongeBob and Patrick.

The rib-tickling trailer features a surprise cameo from Keanu Reeves. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
The rib-tickling trailer features a surprise cameo from Keanu Reeves. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Directed and written by Tim Hill, who also wrote 2004's The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, the film features the vocal talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Lori Alan (Pearl).

While excitingly Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina has joined the cast for the thrilling animated movie.

Originally the film, which was originally titled The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge, was slated for release in July 2020 but was moved forward to May 2020 - two less months to wait!

The new trailer comes a day after Paramount Pictures unveiled a brand-new poster for the flick. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
The new trailer comes a day after Paramount Pictures unveiled a brand-new poster for the flick. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

The new trailer comes a day after Paramount Pictures unveiled a brand-new poster for the latest big screen outing for SpongeBob and Patrick.

Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Topics: TV News

Lisa McLoughlin

Lisa is a freelance journalist working for Tyla and the team's token Dubliner. After graduating with a MA in PR and Digital Marketing from D.I.T., she worked for MailOnline, Sun Online, Irish Independent and broadcaster RTÉ. Got a story of interest or want advice on how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness? Then email her at [email protected]

 

Next Up

This Is Why 'The Long Wait' Will Always Be John Lewis' Best Christmas Advert

This Is Why 'The Long Wait' Will Always Be John Lewis' Best Christmas Advert

6 hours ago
You Can Buy Actual Excitable Edgar From The John Lewis Christmas Advert

You Can Buy Actual Excitable Edgar From The John Lewis Christmas Advert

6 hours ago
Grieving Woman Issues Warning After Boyfriend's 'Cold' Turned Out To Be Meningitis

Grieving Woman Issues Warning After Boyfriend's 'Cold' Turned Out To Be Meningitis

7 hours ago
New True Crime Documentary Tells Shocking Story Of Serial Killer Joanna Dennehy

New True Crime Documentary Tells Shocking Story Of Serial Killer Joanna Dennehy

7 hours ago